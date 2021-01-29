Gauteng rain expected to continue, residents warned to stay cautious
The SA Weather Service warned of more possible disruptive rainfall across Gauteng, bringing with it a storm of frustration on social media.
Forecaster Vanepia Phakula said the rain will start to taper down only towards the end of next week.
“The rainfall is expected to continue at least into the weekend and early part of next week, but it will start to moderate as we move towards the end of next week.”
Phakula said rains in Mpumalanga might lead to more flooding.
“Because the ground is very wet, we are also dealing with slippery roads. Any small amount of rain might lead to flooding, especially in low-lying areas.
“Limpopo and Mpumalanga can also expect more rain, but the threat of more flooding in Limpopo is over.”
Phakula did warn that Mpumalanga might experience more flooding “as the province is expecting the same amount of rainfall as in Gauteng.”
Tshwane emergency services said flooding was reported in some areas but no injuries or loss of life. Spokesperson Charles Mabaso said Soshanguve block KK was the most affected by flooding.
“It is in a low-lying area and we had complaints of water flooding houses. We have dispatched firefighters to assist where possible and the disaster management team has also been activated to assess,” he said.
“Yesterday [Thursday] we had houses flooded in the Ekangala informal settlement and we distributed blankets and mattresses to about 20 affected families.”
🔴 DANGER: ROAD FLOODING just outside PRETORIA industrial area on Friday. Even light amounts of rain can cause flash flooding at this point, due to already high soil saturation levels. Take care | 📸Supplied pic.twitter.com/HlHucuFC87— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 29, 2021
Mabaso said reports were received on Friday morning of homes flooded in Ga-Rankuwa.
“In Mamelodi there were areas affected, including behind the Mahube valley, and a low-lying bridge was closed as a precaution.
“Bridges in Centurion have since been reopened after water started to subside.”
Mabaso said no accidents have been reported in the city due to floods.
“There were traffic disruptions here and there but nothing major. The city is still on alert. Parts of Tshwane are prone to flooding because it lies downstream from rivers and lakes.”
He warned residents along the Hennops River and surrounding areas to remain cautious.
The city of Tshwane temporarily shut the Bronkhorstspruit water treatment plant in region 7, east of Pretoria, on Thursday.
The city said the persisting downpours experienced in parts of the city have caused an increase in raw water turbidity in the Bronkhorstspruit River.
“Since the plant is unable to treat water with extremely high turbidity (murky water), the city has been compelled to temporarily shut the plant to avoid distributing water that is not of acceptable standards for drinking water. The city will wait for the rain to subside and continue to monitor the raw water turbidity.”
The city has arranged roaming tankers to supply residents with water.
Areas affected include Bronkhorstspruit Town, Zithobeni, Rethabiseng, Ekangala, Ekandustria and Thembisile Hani local municipality.
TimesLIVE
