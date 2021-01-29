Eastern Cape’s Ami Faku and Emtee release joint single for those lost to Covid-19

PREMIUM

After years of uplifting the province’s arts industry as individual artists, Eastern Cape musicians Ami Faku and Emtee are releasing their first single together, as a tribute to those who have died or have lost loved ones to Covid-19. .



The duo’s single, Lala Ngoxolo (Rest in Peace), hit the shelves on Friday last week...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.