Eastern Cape’s Ami Faku and Emtee release joint single for those lost to Covid-19
After years of uplifting the province’s arts industry as individual artists, Eastern Cape musicians Ami Faku and Emtee are releasing their first single together, as a tribute to those who have died or have lost loved ones to Covid-19. .
The duo’s single, Lala Ngoxolo (Rest in Peace), hit the shelves on Friday last week...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.