Deaths faked for insurance uncovered by Hawks

Five people were arrested in Port Elizabeth on Thursday night after allegedly defrauding an insurance company of R280,000 when they submitted fake death claims.

The syndicate was uncovered by an insurance auditor whose suspicion was first raised when he could not locate the grave of the person who had died.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase said the insurance company notified the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, resulting in more fake deaths being discovered.

“The syndicate signed up about seven insurance policies with different companies between March 2014 and February 2015,” Nkwalase said.

He said they made fraudulent death claims ranging between R10,000 to R50,000.

“These fraudulent activities were uncovered by the forensic audit investigator assigned by one of the prominent insurance companies.

“His suspicions were raised when he could not find the grave of the alleged deceased person for the first incident.

“When he visited the family he found that the former police reservist who was fraudulently declared dead was, in fact, alive.”

He said the syndicate members alternated between beneficiaries and the deceased.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday. They face multiple charges of fraud, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Three other accomplices are still at large, while an eighth person died after a short illness.

