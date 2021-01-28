‘You were scared all the time’ — Timothy Omotoso trial witness
“I decided to leave because I was tired of always being scared [and] not being able to live my life freely.”
These were the words of former Idols SA contestant Anele Mxakaza, who was testifying against rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday...
