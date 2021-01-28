Wrapping coffins in plastic, full PPE unnecessary, says health department

The national health department says wrapping coffins of Covid-19 victims in plastic and attaching biohazard stickers are unnecessary.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja said they have received reports that the coffins of Covid-19 victims, including the human remains, are being wrapped in plastic and marked with biohazard stickers before burials.

Maja said on Tuesday a meeting was held with the provincial forensic pathology services, provincial managers of environmental health, municipal health service managers, funeral directors' associations and various other stakeholders in the funeral industry.

He said the department issued a directive stating that covering coffins in plastic, the use of biohazard stickers, the wearing of full PPE by funeral directors, and sanitising graves and clothes of people attending funerals were unnecessary.

“This is unless it is prescribed as an additional measure by the relevant municipality where the grave is excavated in an area with a high-water table.