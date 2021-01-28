Schools' survival flagged as more parents don't pay fees

The government’s budget allocation for basic education is under increased pressure as a growing number of parents with children at fee-paying state schools opt out of paying school fees.

This is according to TPN Credit Bureau, which said: “Given the knock-on effects of the economic downturn as a result of the lockdown, it is expected that 2021 will see an increase in the number of parents who apply for exemptions from fee-paying public schools.”

In SA, two-thirds of all children attend no-fee schools, leaving the state to pick up the tab for their education.

A minority of around 6.5% attend private schools while the balance of children attend fee-paying public schools. The latter, which account for around a third of all public schools, are reliant on school fees both to pay for additional teachers not funded by the department of basic education as well as additional costs incurred by the school.