Plans on track for East Cape mother tongue language academy

Plans are afoot for a state-of-the-art national language academy in the Eastern Cape.



This emerged on Friday when Eastern Cape education MEC Fundile Gade said basic education minister Angie Motshekga had made the announcement last year during a council of education ministers’ meeting, after commending the province’s management of a mother tongue-based bilingual education project in the education sector...

