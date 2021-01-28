KZN premier hails late husband of finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube as a business pioneer

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has described Sibusiso Ncube, the late husband of finance MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, as an “asset” to the province and a pioneer in the business world.

Zikalala said Ncube, a well-known businessman, died on Wednesday after a short illness.

“Mr Ncube was an asset to the province of KwaZulu-Natal and indeed the rest of the country, having played a prominent role as businessman over the past 25 years.

“Mr Ncube was a major player in the security industry as shareholder and executive chairperson of well-known Enforce Security Services.

“During that time Mr Ncube served as chairperson of the SA Security Association and president of the SA Security Alliance. Among other roles, Mr Ncube was also involved in the communication and built-environment space,” he said.

Zikalala said Ncube was a pioneer in business “who led from the front as he ventured into sectors where he was the first black person to participate”.