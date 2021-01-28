I knew it was wrong, says Omotoso accuser
Witness describes alleged first sexual encounter with pastor in ‘dark, cold room’
A state witness in the trial of rape and human trafficking accused pastor Timothy Omotoso held onto the hope that the televangelist would perform “miracles” for her even though she knew her alleged first sexual encounter with him was wrong, she said on Wednesday.
Lerato Msibi, 31, who was 24 at the time she claimed the pastor first sexually assaulted her, was under cross-examination in the Port Elizabeth High Court....
