News

Fishing attack suspect nabbed after being chased by citizen, police

By Riaan Marais - 28 January 2021

A teenager appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the attack and robbery of two elderly fishermen near Noordhoek on Monday.

The suspect, 17, is also facing charges of housebreaking and theft for two separate incidents in the past few days...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X