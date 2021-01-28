Fishing attack suspect nabbed after being chased by citizen, police
A teenager appeared in court on Wednesday in connection with the attack and robbery of two elderly fishermen near Noordhoek on Monday.
The suspect, 17, is also facing charges of housebreaking and theft for two separate incidents in the past few days...
