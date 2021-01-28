Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor postponed due to logistical problems
A council meeting to elect a new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Thursday was postponed to 1pm a few minutes after it was scheduled to start at 10am.
A majority of councillors had already filled the various venues when they received text messages from speaker Buyelwa Mafaya.
The message read: “Due to logistical nightmares and other outstanding issues to prepare for the election of the mayor, the council meeting will commence at 1pm.”
She apologised for any inconvenience caused.
The meeting comes after Port Elizabeth High Court acting judge Denzil Potgieter ordered Mafaya to ensure the meeting took place before Friday, with the election of a mayor the only item on the agenda.
This comes after questions were raised over the legality of DA councillor Nqaba Bhanga’s election which saw his party dragged to court by co-operative governance MEC Xolile Nqatha.
The DA later proposed the rerun of the election as an out-of-court settlement deal.
Potgieter declared Bhanga’s election as mayor invalid, but suspended his invalidity using Section 172(1)(b) (ii) of the constitution.
This means Bhanga remains mayor until Mafaya ensures another meeting takes place and the election of a mayor is finalised.
