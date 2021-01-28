Election of Nelson Mandela Bay mayor postponed due to logistical problems

A council meeting to elect a new Nelson Mandela Bay mayor on Thursday was postponed to 1pm a few minutes after it was scheduled to start at 10am.

A majority of councillors had already filled the various venues when they received text messages from speaker Buyelwa Mafaya.

The message read: “Due to logistical nightmares and other outstanding issues to prepare for the election of the mayor, the council meeting will commence at 1pm.”

She apologised for any inconvenience caused.