Eastern Cape set to train 571 inoculators for vaccine rollout
The Eastern Cape will need to train 571 specialist inoculators in 5,500 residential areas to effectively roll out a Covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available to the public.
And the provincial health department is investigating the costs and evaluating potential sites where vaccinations will be carried out...
