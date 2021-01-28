Bay benefiting from Coca-Cola Foundation water project
The Coca-Cola Foundation’s Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN) aims to reclaim 1.5-billion litres of water a year over the next decade — and drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay is among the beneficiaries.
The initiative aims to help Africa achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals on clean water and sanitation access and will be funding five major projects across SA to do so...
