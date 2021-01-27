'We've broken no rules': Surf's up for Durban beach ban protesters

A group of Durban surfers defied the government's beach ban by taking to the water to protest against restrictions on Wednesday.

The group, all members of Surfing South Africa, started their protest at New Pier and were soon thereafter ordered out of the water by the police before receiving a warning to steer clear of the ocean.

According to regulations, gazetted by co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma on 11 January, a beach is defined as the “sandy, pebbly or rocky shore between the high-water mark and low-water mark adjacent to the sea, or an estuary mouth extending 1,000m inland from the mouth; and within 100m of the high-water mark”.

Jean-Marc Tostee, a surfer for more than 40 years, said they did not believe they had broken any rules or Covid-19 safety protocols.