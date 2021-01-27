Suspected drunk driver collides with top brass
A Port Elizabeth man is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol after he collided with the private vehicle of an off-duty senior Metro Police officer.
Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said in a statement the accident happened on the corner of Van Wyk Street and Diggery Drive, Westering, at about 7pm on Monday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.