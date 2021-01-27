Suspected drunk driver collides with top brass

A Port Elizabeth man is facing charges of reckless and negligent driving as well as driving under the influence of alcohol after he collided with the private vehicle of an off-duty senior Metro Police officer.



Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Kupido Baron said in a statement the accident happened on the corner of Van Wyk Street and Diggery Drive, Westering, at about 7pm on Monday...

