Metro launches sewage blockages awareness programme
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is rolling out awareness programmes to show communities the crisis resulting from dumping unsuitable objects into the sewage system.
The city says this is the main cause of sewage pollution and fish dying in the Swartkops estuary...
