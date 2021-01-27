Cars with lowered suspension face new hurdle

Nelson Mandela Bay’s new test centres could declare them unroadworthy

PREMIUM

Vehicles in Nelson Mandela Bay with lowered suspension that will not pass testing at new road traffic mobile law enforcement centres face being declared unroadworthy.



However, motorists will first be given a notice to fix the lowered suspension before the license discs of their vehicles are discontinued...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.