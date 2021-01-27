News

Cars with lowered suspension face new hurdle

Nelson Mandela Bay’s new test centres could declare them unroadworthy

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 27 January 2021

Vehicles in Nelson Mandela Bay with lowered suspension that will not pass testing at new road traffic mobile law enforcement centres face being declared unroadworthy.

However, motorists will first be given a notice to fix the lowered suspension before the license discs of their vehicles are discontinued...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X