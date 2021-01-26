Families to visit scene of Netcare plane crash for private ceremony

The families of a pilot and four health-care workers killed when a medical helicopter crashed in KwaZulu-Natal last week will on Wednesday visit the site of the crash, Netcare said in a statement.

Netcare group CEO Dr Richard Friedland said the families of the deceased and their colleagues from Netcare and National Airways Corporation (NAC) will be transported from Johannesburg to the site.

The medical helicopter crashed near Bergville last week Thursday, claiming the lives of all on board.

They were identified as Dr Kgopotso Rudolph Mononyane, an anaesthetist; Dr Curnick Siyabonga (Sia) Mahlangu, a cardiothoracic surgeon; Mpho Xaba, a specialist theatre nurse for cardiothoracic and transplant; Sinjin Joshua Farrance, an advanced life support paramedic at Netcare 911; and pilot Mark Stoxreiter.

Netcare 911 MD Craig Grindell said a special ceremony has been planned in close consultation with the family members of the fallen heroes.