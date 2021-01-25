News

Speedy response ensures trapped kitten will meow another day

Paramedics provide the gift of life after rescue act

PREMIUM
By Raahil Sain - 25 January 2021

A tiny feral kitten may have just used the first of its nine lives after getting trapped between two boundary walls on Monday.

But thanks to the speedy response of BesMed EMS paramedics Wesley Bester, 34, and Ryan le Grange, 27, the two-month-old feline has survived and found a temporary home...

