Speedy response ensures trapped kitten will meow another day

Paramedics provide the gift of life after rescue act

PREMIUM

A tiny feral kitten may have just used the first of its nine lives after getting trapped between two boundary walls on Monday.



But thanks to the speedy response of BesMed EMS paramedics Wesley Bester, 34, and Ryan le Grange, 27, the two-month-old feline has survived and found a temporary home...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.