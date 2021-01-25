News

Port Elizabeth teenager electrocuted while flying kites, dies

By Raahil Sain - 25 January 2021

Port Elizabeth teenager Ethan Mullins, 18, who sustained serious burn wounds after he was electrocuted while flying kites last week in Windvogel, has died.

His heartbroken mother, Annelene Louis, 37, confirmed his passing to The Herald on Monday morning. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Minister Jackson Mthembu funeral service
Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology

Most Read

X