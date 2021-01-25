Pandemic crushes matrics’ enthusiasm and passion for future plans

As if 10 months of disrupted education were not enough, matriculants hoping to start university now face a new year of uncertainty and stress as Covid-19 rips into their dreams.

There is the strain of waiting for the grade 12 results, pushed back to February 23 instead of early January, before they know if their university placements are secure.

And then, even if against the odds their marks are good, they may not be able to put a foot on campus or meet fellow first-years as, although classes are due to restart in March, many institutions are urging students to stay online.

Sanctor High School 2020 matric Junaid Kynoch, 18, for example, is not sure when, or if, he will be able to start his BEd at Nelson Mandela University.

In addition, the Arcadia youth said most of his friends were not eager to hear matric results: “It’s like they don’t care about what the outcome is because they’re ready for the knock.

“Maths and science were our biggest concern because we didn’t get enough time to consolidate the work,” Junaid said.

“We lost one-on-one contact with teachers and with the pressure and reduced amount of time we had, we didn’t know if we were coming or going.

“Now we’re waiting for the results to come but, with the leakage of those papers, we are very worried about how Umalusi will treat them.

“It’s just an unknown, like an invisible ball thrown at us and you can’t see where it is coming from.”

St Thomas Senior Secondary School 2020 matrics Simamkele Mlondleni, 18, and Amahle Khanyile, 19, also are despondent about their study dreams.

Their families were among those hit by unemployment over the pandemic, which added to the strain.

“There was literally no pocket-money for us so we would run out of data and struggle to catch up with our work, which we were doing on our phones,” Simamkele said.

“The data the government gave us was not always enough for the tutorials and yes, we were grateful for the tablets, but they only came later.”

Amahle hoped to study electrical engineering at Walter Sisulu University (WSU), or marketing at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT), and would have appreciated more guidance.

“I’m so confused, I just didn’t know what to study,” the Kwazakhele teenager said.

“I wanted to have excellent marks and that was attainable, but because of Covid-19 I had to stay at home, where few people work, with no internet, where it is very noisy and there’s a lot happening.

“So although I’m hoping for the best marks, the pandemic crushed my enthusiasm and passion.”

Simamkele, who stays in Zwide, had planned to study media and communication.

“I didn’t qualify for the universities because my marks were really bad.

“I don’t want to lie, it was depressing, like I would try and focus but it wasn’t enough, it really wasn’t enough,” she said.

“I can get in at a private college, but unfortunately, since it’s private, I need funding.

“So I can’t get in as nobody is working, so nobody is be able to sign for the student loans.”