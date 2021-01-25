Nelson Mandela Bay firearm sales boom thanks to lockdown backlog

Amnesty brings in thousands of guns, ammunition rounds

Business is booming for Nelson Mandela Bay firearm traders and trainers as public interest in owning guns and knowing how to use them properly rises.



At the same time, thousands of firearms are being handed in at police stations across the country as the latest period of firearms amnesty comes to an end at the end of January. ..

