Fishermen attacked on Marine Drive

Two anglers, one elderly, robbed and stabbed near Blougat

Two fishermen, one in his seventies, were robbed and stabbed on Marine Drive on Monday.



Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident had taken place at about 6am near the popular Blougat fishing spot in the Noordhoek area...

