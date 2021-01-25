Eco-group flags Mossel Bay offshore gas borehole concerns

Eco-group wants guarantees and engagement with Southern Cape fishers

Environmental concerns around a plugged gas exploration borehole off Mossel Bay continue to fester, with neither PetroSA nor Total responding to questions raised in December by eco-organisation Green Connection.



The organisation’s community co-ordinator, Neville van Rooy, said last week they had no more clarity on the situation, which he said posed a potential threat to the marine environment and the local fishing community who relied on it...

