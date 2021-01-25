Covid claims two more AmaRharhabe royals
Barely six months after AmaRharhabe Queen-Regent Noloyiso Sandile succumbed to Covid-19, her uncle and his wife have met the same fate.
AmaRharhabe royal spokesperson Prince Zolile Burns-Ncamashe and the AmaXhosa kingdom’s Nkosi Xhanti Sigcawu both confirmed that Prince Nkosinathi Sandile and his wife Nombasa died on January 18...
