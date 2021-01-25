ConCourt rules in favour of headman whose case was dismissed incorrectly

The Mahumani royal family decided to remove Rikhotso after allegations that he had committed serious misconduct between 2010 and 2011, which related to his duties as headman.

Rikhotso was invited to attend a disciplinary enquiry to answer to the charges.

After failing on three occasions to honour these invitations, the royal family, which had appointed Rikhotso in 2003, resolved to remove him as headman.

When Rikhotso brought his review application four years later, he sought condonation for his late review.

The Promotion of Administrative Justice Act (Paja) provides that any proceedings for judicial review must be instituted after a period not longer than 180 days. Section 9 of Paja also provides that the period of 180 days may be extended by agreement between the parties, or by a court concerned.

On November 27 2018, the high court in Thohoyandou granted Rikhotso's Paja condonation application on an unopposed basis. On January 26 2019, the same judge who granted the condonation delivered the judgment on the application.

The judge said there had been a separation of issues by agreement, and that the "merits of the review had been parked aside pending" this court's decision on the preliminary points raised by the premier.

A number of preliminary points raised were abandoned at the hearing, and the remaining one was prescription.

The point raised was that more than three years had lapsed before the launch of the review application. The high court, after considering the reasons advanced by Rikhotso for the delay, found that the explanation was not reasonable.