ANC NEC lekgotla: SA to invest in vaccine science, bad councillors put on notice

The first batches of the vaccine are expected to reach the country’s shores by the end of January.

“We have agreed that while we work with urgency to undertake these immediate tasks, our planning and preparedness for future crises must be improved. This must include investment in our own vaccine development and production capacity,” President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his opening remarks on Friday, Ramaphosa urged the NEC lekgotla to discuss how the country, and Africa at large, could better prepare for future pandemics.

He said it had been clear that SA was not prepared to deal with the pandemic that’s wreaking havoc in the country.