'I have lost a dear friend': Ramaphosa bids Jackson Mthembu farewell

The death of minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu has reminded South Africans that we have more in common than we would like to believe, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday.

“Mthembu’s death stilled the bickering and clutter that has consumed us in recent times and united in our sorrow,” said Ramaphosa while paying homage to Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 complications on Thursday at the age of 62.

The funeral service, which took place under strict Covid-19 protocols, was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ackerville Township in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

“We have lost a man who was able to transcend political differences, and to reach out and forge alliances in pursuit of a common goal. A person who was admired and respected across political party lines. We need more men and women like him, who all understand that we are heading in the same direction.”

Ramaphosa said Mthembu was a man who was loved by many in society.

“As for me, I have lost a dear friend and it is a loss that I feel most keenly,” he said.