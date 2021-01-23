Jazz trombone legend Jonas Gwangwa dies aged 83

Revered trombonist Jonas Gwangwa has died, the presidency announced on Saturday.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the passing away today of the cultural icon Jonas Gwangwa at the age of 83,” said a statement.

“The esteemed member of the Order of Ikhamanga was a globally recognised and awarded composer, arranger, producer and jazz trombonist.

“The president's thoughts and prayers are with Mr Gwangwa's family, friends, colleagues, comrades and followers around South Africa, the continent and the world.”