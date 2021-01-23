Delay in supplying province’s schools with PPE ‘an act of genocide’
Outrage at department’s announcement it will provide equipment only from second term
The announcement that Eastern Cape schools are on their own in battling Covid-19 infection and will be given state-sponsored personal protective equipment (PPE) only from the second term of 2021 has met with widespread outrage.
Teachers, parents and education experts have slammed the provincial education department for allowing such a situation to arise, with some believing it prioritised a multimillion technology deal over the safety of children...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.