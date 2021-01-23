Delay in supplying province’s schools with PPE ‘an act of genocide’

Outrage at department’s announcement it will provide equipment only from second term

The announcement that Eastern Cape schools are on their own in battling Covid-19 infection and will be given state-sponsored personal protective equipment (PPE) only from the second term of 2021 has met with widespread outrage.



Teachers, parents and education experts have slammed the provincial education department for allowing such a situation to arise, with some believing it prioritised a multimillion technology deal over the safety of children...

