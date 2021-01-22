Unions slam cops and warders after inmate escapes

23 EC prisoners have made a dash for it in the past year

PREMIUM

Unions have slammed Eastern Cape police and correctional services officers for “carelessness” in allowing awaiting-trial prisoners to escape from custody.



In the past year, DispatchLIVE has reported that 23 such prisoners have made daring escapes at courts and prisons, either before or after appearing in front of a judge or magistrate...

