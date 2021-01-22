Concerns amid rising Covid-19 cases at St Albans prison

Too few staff and too many prisoners, Popcru says

Prisons are overcrowded and understaffed, and the department of correctional services is not acting in the best interest of officials amid increasing Covid-19 infections among prisoners and prison staff.



These were the claims of the country’s biggest prison workers union earlier this week, and the regional management of the Police and Prisons Civil Right Union (Popcru) painted a dire picture of conditions at the St Albans prison in Port Elizabeth...

