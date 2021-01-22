Teachers living in fear over Covid-19 second wave, survey finds
Teachers fear teaching during Covid-19's second wave and are sceptical of the government's ability to resolve coronavirus-related issues by February 15.
A national survey conducted by a professional learning community connecting teachers with their peers found that a large number of educators feared the new coronavirus variant could wreak havoc at schools...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.