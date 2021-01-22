Public schools to open from February 15, private schools 2 weeks earlier

Public schools will officially open from February 15, but private schools will be allowed to open two weeks earlier.

This is according to the latest basic education government gazette, published on Friday.

The gazette states that all public schools must be reopened as follows:

“The principal, the school management team, including education assistants and general assistants and non-teaching staff, must return to school [on] January 25 2021";

“All educators must return to school [on] February 1 2021"; and

“All learners must return to school [on] February 15 2021.”

When it comes to independent schools, however, those time frames are moved earlier.