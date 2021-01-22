Magistrate dismisses Roland Williams’s application to appeal jail sentence

Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spin doctor Roland Williams’s application for leave to appeal against a four-year jail sentence has been dismissed.

Williams, who received a four-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud, had his prison sentence imposed on Friday morning after failing to adhere to a court order for him to pay back the full R96,000 he owed to Santam.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2018 to defrauding his insurers and was ordered to pay R3,500 monthly instalments to cover the money he owed, but had failed to pay the full amount by May 2020 as per court orders.

In dismissing his application for leave to appeal, magistrate Lionel Lindoor said he had given sufficient reasons why the suspended sentence had been imposed, adding that Williams could now petition the judge president should he wish to appeal further.

Williams addressed the court after the ruling was made, claiming his lawyer Anlen Murray had advised him not to testify during proceedings and that he had facts he could present to the court to sway its decision.

Lindoor advised Williams that he had made his ruling and Williams would now serve four years.

Williams was then led down to the cells.

