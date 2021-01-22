JUST IN | Roland Williams to spend four years in jail, court rules

Former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spin doctor Roland Williams will have to spend the next four years in prison, unless he successfully appeals a Friday morning ruling by the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.

Williams, who received a four year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to fraud, has had his prison sentence imposed after failing to adhere to a court order for him to pay back the full R96,000 he owed to Santam.

Williams pleaded guilty in 2018 to defrauding his insurers and was ordered to pay R3,500 monthly instalments to cover the money he owed but had failed to pay the full amount by May 2020 as per court orders.

He is currently appealing the court’s decision.

This is a developing story.