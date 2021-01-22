News

Friendly rivals squaring up for truTalent tag

Zamandulo Malonde Features reporter 22 January 2021

Two friends and budding radio presenters are in the top 10 of TruFM’s truTalent Search competition.

Nelson Mandela University students Onke “Max” Sotshongaye, 25, and Sima Fiyo, 20, are vying for the title which will earn the winner a year’s contract at the SABC radio station in Bhisho...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Most Read

X