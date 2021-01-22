Friendly rivals squaring up for truTalent tag

Two friends and budding radio presenters are in the top 10 of TruFM’s truTalent Search competition.



Nelson Mandela University students Onke “Max” Sotshongaye, 25, and Sima Fiyo, 20, are vying for the title which will earn the winner a year’s contract at the SABC radio station in Bhisho...

