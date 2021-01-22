Fraudster who went on the run jailed for five years

A convicted fraudster, who had been on the run from the law for almost a year, was handed a five-year prison sentence on Friday in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court.



Rhonda Zeelie, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of theft amounting to R479,942 and one count of fraud in September 2019, but went on the run before she could be sentenced...

