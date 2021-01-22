Five members of family wiped out by Covid-19

Virus rife after lobola meeting

What was supposed to be a jolly time for a Limpopo family ended tragically after five relatives died of Covid-19 related illnesses, one after another, after a meeting ahead of lobola negotiations.



Ngwakwana Rabothata, 37, told Sowetan of the tragedy that befell the family following the December 12 gathering at her uncle Makoba Manamela's house in Mmotong, outside Polokwane...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.