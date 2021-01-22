Court sets St Andrews College expulsion aside — but rebukes schoolboy’s father

PREMIUM

The Grahamstown high court has set aside the expulsion of a Grade 11 St Andrews College pupil who “lashed” a fellow pupil with a broken golf putter so harshly on his buttocks that it caused blood blisters.



While judge Thembekile Malusi set aside the expulsion on a procedural technicality, he was sharply critical of the boy’s father’s threatening and illicit behaviour during and after his son’s disciplinary hearing at the school...

