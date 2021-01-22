Court sets St Andrews College expulsion aside — but rebukes schoolboy’s father
The Grahamstown high court has set aside the expulsion of a Grade 11 St Andrews College pupil who “lashed” a fellow pupil with a broken golf putter so harshly on his buttocks that it caused blood blisters.
While judge Thembekile Malusi set aside the expulsion on a procedural technicality, he was sharply critical of the boy’s father’s threatening and illicit behaviour during and after his son’s disciplinary hearing at the school...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.