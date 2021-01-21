News

Women testify in doctor's sexual assault hearing

Two describe alleged ‘inappropriate touching’ by PE specialist

PREMIUM
By Devon Koen - 21 January 2021

Graphic details of how a top Port Elizabeth medical specialist allegedly sexually assaulted two of his former patients were heard on Wednesday during a Health Professions Council of SA hearing.

Both women alleged that they were inappropriately touched and then received follow-up WhatsApp messages that made them feel violated...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system

Most Read

X