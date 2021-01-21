Women testify in doctor's sexual assault hearing
Two describe alleged ‘inappropriate touching’ by PE specialist
Graphic details of how a top Port Elizabeth medical specialist allegedly sexually assaulted two of his former patients were heard on Wednesday during a Health Professions Council of SA hearing.
Both women alleged that they were inappropriately touched and then received follow-up WhatsApp messages that made them feel violated...
