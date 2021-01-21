Wine and spirits maker Distell branches out into cannabis products

South African wine, cider and spirits company Distell will soon be able to offer cannabidiol-infused drinks after taking a 20% stake in cannabis wellness business RETHINK.

Distell's investment gives it access to RETHINK's brand and product range, which includes oils, capsules and teas made from cannabidiol (CBD), a chemical compound found in the cannabis plant that is gaining popularity for uses ranging from relaxation to skin care.

CBD is one of a variety of compounds found in the cannabis plant but studies have found it does not cause a 'high' or produce effects that could lead to addiction, according to the World Health Organisation.