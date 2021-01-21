Snake lovers rescue giant lizard in Uitenhage
10kg rock monitor safely relocated to new home in Hopewell Nature Reserve
Millipedes, locusts and now SA’s second-largest land lizard — Uitenhage has seemingly become an oasis for creepy crawlies.
Desiree Wilken, 33, of Winterhoek said for as long as she could remember there had always been one or two reptiles living in their backyard as she would sometimes hear noises coming from their storeroom roof...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.