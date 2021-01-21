Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in dock, accused of lying under oath

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday stepped into the dock of the Pretoria regional court.

Dressed in a red suit, she seemed oblivious to the media contingent about her and casually engaged in conversation with her lawyer, Dali Mpofu.

The case was swiftly postponed to March 25.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) asked for the postponement for “the management and resolution of pretrial issues”.

Mkhwebane faces three counts of perjury after the NPA accused her of lying to the court - in the review application of her Absa-Bankorp report - about her meetings with former president Jacob Zuma.