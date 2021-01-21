‘Prove you’re broke or go to jail’

Convicted ex-spin doctor fights to avoid four-year prison term

Former municipal communications director Roland Williams has until the end of the week to prove his dire financial situation, or he could go to prison for four years.



After a year of neglecting court-ordered monthly payments to Santam, for defrauding the insurance firm out of R96,000, Williams managed to repay his outstanding debt in two inflated instalments in recent weeks...

