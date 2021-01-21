More soldiers have been deployed to enforce Covid regulations: What you need to know

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the recent deployment of soldiers during level 3 of lockdown was to help preserve life, health and property and would prevent crime.

Ramaphosa informed parliament earlier this week in a letter received by the National Assembly speaker, Thandi Modise, and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo that he had approved the deployment of more than 2,000 soldiers as SA remained on lockdown.

Their deployment started on December 29 and will end on January 31. Ramaphosa made the decision shortly after announcing that SA would go to level 3 lockdown on December 28 to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.