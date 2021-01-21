Dangerous Eastern Cape prisoner on the run after daring court escape
An awaiting-trial prisoner facing charges of robbery and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition is on the run after escaping from police custody in Ngqeleni on Tuesday.
He was one of two awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped while police were escorting them from holding cells to a police vehicle to be taken back to Wellington prison in Mthatha...
