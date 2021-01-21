AmaXhosa throne feud threatens AmaRharhabe quest for kingship

Though one of the two feuding factions has come out in full support of the AmaRharhabe’s application, the other recently snubbed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ad hoc panel consulting on the AmaRharhabe kingship.

The ad hoc panel is led by Dr Nokuzola Mndende.

The AmaRharhabe and AmaXhosa share the same bloodline despite having different royal families and kingdoms.

Rharhabe and his half-brother Gcaleka (leaders of the AmaXhosa kingdom) were sons of King Phalo.

The Nhlapo Commission in 2008 found that the kingship of the AmaXhosa lay in the lineage of Gcaleka and that the AmaRharhabe was not a kingship.

But in 2016 the North Gauteng High Court reviewed and set aside that determination.

The AmaXhosa royal family has been divided into two factions since the death of King Mpendulo Zwelonke Sigcawu in November 2019.

Since then, the AmaXhosa have had no recognised king.

In October, one AmaXhosa faction elected Prince Ahlangene Vulikhaya Sigcawu as permanent king but the other elected Nkosi Derrick Daliwonga Mgwebi as acting king.

Neither have yet been recognised by Ramaphosa.