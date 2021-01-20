Sjambokked and slapped by cops: Investigation launched by Western Cape police

A senior police officer is leading an investigation into the alleged assault of two men caught on video footage in Worcester, Western Cape.

Three officers, two male and one female, are seen in the video confronting two men.

One of the male officers puts a sjambok in his back pocket while he searches a man whose hands are held up against a police van.

The other man appears to receive a few slaps from the female officer and to drink something. The other male officer drags him, grabs the sjambok from his colleague’s pocket and starts beating him with it.

The first suspect is simultaneously being slapped by the officer who had the sjambok in his pocket.