Six-year-old crushed to death by storm water pipe in KwaDwesi

A six-year-old boy has died in KwaDwesi township after he was crushed by a concrete storm water pipe while playing with his friends.

The children were reportedly pushing the pipes around in an open field in Gxilishe Street, Govan Mbeki, on Monday evening when Phawu Mandiyase fell and the concrete pipe rolled over him.

He died on the scene.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said an inquest docket had been opened.

“Police are urging parents to make sure that their little children are always in sight or supervised by an adult when they are playing.

“They should also teach their children not to play in open fields that may have heavy construction equipment, building material or deep holes that can cause harm to them while playing,” she said.

PLEASE NOTE: An earlier version of this story indicated the child was seven. This information was provided by police. Relatives have however, since confirmed the boy is six.

